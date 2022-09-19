Watch CBS News
Hazardous incident at USC prompts response, just hours after spill at Seaver Science Center

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters respond to USC again for hazardous materials investigation
Firefighters respond to USC again for hazardous materials investigation 00:36

A hazardous materials situation at USC early Monday prompted officials to ask people to stay away from the area.

USC officials say there's no immediate danger, but people should stay away from the Allan Hancock Foundation, 3616 Trousdale Parkway, until further notice. 

At about 7:15 a.m., USC said the incident had ended and the area was now safe, allowing university operations to return to normal.

The latest hazmat incident comes just hours after a spill at the Seaver Science Center prompted a similar response. There were some evacuations, but those have since been cleared.

