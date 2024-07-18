Neighbors concerned after burglars hit Woodland Hills homes

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries in Woodland Hills that have neighbors concerned.

Police confirmed a burglary on Del Moreno Drive happened on Friday, as well as another one on Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills on Monday.

One victim of the burglaries said that he saw three masked men in his house from his indoor cameras.

"They went ahead and did what they needed to do in my house--robbed me of my valuables, robbed me of my integrity," said Andres Godinez. "They robbed me of everything. It's not only just about the valuables. I just feel violated."

Neighbors are so concerned with the crime that they are calling for an emergency meeting. They are considering making the community gated to keep criminals out.

The LAPD said in a recent report that residential burglaries were up from last year across Los Angeles.