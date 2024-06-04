Need a gift idea for Father's Day? Check out these tech gadgets.

Father's Day is just around the corner we are here to help you find the perfect tech gift for Dad. Tech expert Jessica Naziri dives into some of the coolest gadgets that will make his day special.

1. Nomad ChargeKey USB-C to USB-C, $25

The Nomad ChargeKey USB-C to USB-C is a nifty little gadget is priced at just $25. It's compact, durable, and perfect for the dad who's always on the go and needs a quick charge for his devices.

2. Tracking Card Wirelessly Rechargeable, $40

The Tracking Card Wirelessly Rechargeable is something for all the forgetful dads out there. At $40, this card can be slipped into a wallet, bag, or even attached to keys, ensuring that Dad never loses his essentials again.

3. BaseLynx 2.0 PRO KIT Charging System, $279.95

For the tech-savvy dad who loves to stay organized, we have the BaseLynx 2.0 PRO KIT Charging System. This versatile charging system can handle multiple devices at once, making it the perfect addition to Dad's home or office setup.

4. Dyson Zone, $799.99

The ultimate gift for the dad who loves innovation: the Dyson Zone. This is more than just a pair of headphones – it's a wearable air purifier! It's a premium gift that combines high-quality sound with advanced filtration technology to keep Dad's air clean while he enjoys his favorite tunes.