Murrieta police utilizing new fleet of drones to combat crime

Murrieta police using new fleet of drones to fight crime from above

The Murrieta Police Department is utilizing a fleet of drones to fight crime from above, with considerable success to report so far into their new venture.

Lieutenant Jeremy Durrant, the head of the drone unit, says that the program launched in July 2023.

"In the matter of six months, we've had at least 50 deployments that have been very successful for us," Durrant said.

The most recent example just occurred over the weekend, when officers tailed a group of suspects who had broken into a construction equipment rental yard and tampered with equipment until they were able to make three arrests.

Without the use of the drone in this instance, Durrant says the suspects definitely would've gotten away.

Durrant says that a thermal camera equipped on the drone allows them to track people more easily.

"They pick up heat signatures, whether it's from a person or a vehicle," he said. "It helps the drone operator more easily identify a potential target and direct officers to the correct location."

As of now, the department has five sworn members who work as pilots of the drones on a 24-7 basis. They plan to expand the program even further in 2024.

"A lot of our new officers come equipped with an awareness of technology," Durrant said. "Some of them even own drones themselves."

He says that since the Murrieta department doesn't have their own helicopters, drones may be the future in officers getting eyes on the scene from above before they arrive on the ground.