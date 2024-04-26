Murder-suicide suspected in Anaheim apartment complex shooting

An Anaheim man who opened fired at an apartment complex allegedly killed a 59-year-old woman before ending his own life, police said Friday.

Police responded to the shooting at 891 S. State College Blvd. at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday and found Ana Monterrosa suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The Anaheim woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Brian Lawrence, 67 Anaheim Police Department

Brian Lawrence, a 67-year-old resident at the apartment complex, is suspected of shooting and killing Monterrosa, police said.

Investigators believe Lawrence returned to his apartment after opening fire on Monterrosa. Around 9:30 p.m., SWAT officers discovered the man dead inside his apartment in what police have described as an "apparent suicide."

The evening of the shooting, police said detectives believe Lawrence and Monterrosa knew each other somehow. However, police have not released any information about that or any other details.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects. No other details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

The Anaheim Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 714-765-1900 or reach Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or www.occrimestoppers.org.