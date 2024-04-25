Person shot at Anaheim apartment complex

A person was shot and sent to the hospital at an apartment complex in Anaheim Thursday.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. at State College Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock. He said one person was wounded and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)