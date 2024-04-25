Watch CBS News
Person shot at Anaheim apartment complex

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A person was shot and sent to the hospital at an apartment complex in Anaheim Thursday. 

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. at State College Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock. He said one person was wounded and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene. 

No suspect information has been released at this time. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on April 25, 2024 / 5:18 PM PDT

