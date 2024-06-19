Murder parolee escapes after 8-hour standoff in South Los Angeles, police say

A man who police say is on parole for a murder conviction escaped after an eight-hour standoff with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday morning.

LAPD officers first responded to the 6800 block of Avalon Boulevard in the Florence neighborhood of South LA around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report about a man allegedly armed with a gun, according to police. Just after 5 a.m. the following morning, officers dressed in riot gear were still outside a business where the man allegedly barricaded himself and trying to take him into custody.

LAPD officers at the scene in South Los Angeles where a man allegedly barricaded himself inside a business, leading to an 8-hour standoff that ended when he escaped. KCAL News

According to LAPD, officers got into a foot chase with the man when they first responded and recovered a long gun of some sort that he had allegedly armed himself with. The agency said he dropped his driver's license, and from there, police identified him as a suspected parolee who had been convicted of murder.

By 6 a.m., LAPD confirmed the suspect had escaped the area and officers failed to find him after doing a search of the business where he allegedly barricaded himself. Officers are still searching for him.

People who live in the area were told to stay inside their homes and shelter in place. Gil Villalobos, whose parents live nearby, said his parents were staying inside as they waited for the standoff to end. He also said he heard police found a gun.

"They did find a shotgun that the guy threw somewhere — we don't know where," Villalobos said.

LAPD has not released any other details as the investigation and search continue.