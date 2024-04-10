7 students injured after crash near La Habra high school

At least seven students were injured in a crash near Sonora High School on Wednesday afternoon in La Habra.

The crash happened on N. Palm Street and E. La Habra Boulevard at around 1:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews.

They say that the students were standing on the sidewalk at the time of the crash, when two cars collided with each other at the intersection.

The force of the crash caused one of the vehicles to jump the curb and hit the group of students, La Habra police said.

A driver was also injured in the crash and all eight of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police say that all of the injuries are considered to be minor and they do not believe that DUI is a factor in the incident. They say that one of the drivers may have run a red light, causing the collision.

Video from the scene shows paramedics treating several students sitting on a curb near the spot of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.