Landslide damages multiple homes in Sherman Oaks, prompts evacuations

A landslide destroyed a home and three other residences were damaged in Sherman Oaks early Wednesday.

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. to 3741 N. Ventura Canyon Ave. regarding a large tree and wires down in the backyard of a home and found a large portion of a hillside had slid down toward at least three homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video shows one house that sustained damage to the pool area in the backyard with debris hitting the pool house along with large cracks on the ground.

This area in Sherman Oaks is considered high risk for landslides after the recent rain, according to the USGS. Officials believe the saturated soil around these homes played a factor in the landslide.

The city Department of Building and Safety is on scene accessing the integrity of the structures and hillsides. Inspectors red-tagged the residence that collapsed.

Several residents were evacuated from their hillside homes. No injuries were reported.