Multi-car crash leaves seven injured, four critically, in Maywood

A multi-car crash left seven people injured in Maywood on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at around 3 p.m., near E. Slauson Avenue and Alamo Avenue.

Firefighters rescued multiple victims who had been trapped inside of the vehicles following the crash.

All seven were taken to hospitals for injuries of varying severity. Four are said to be in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.