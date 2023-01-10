Watch CBS News

Mudslide damages homes in Hollywood Hills

Two homes have been damaged by a mudslide on North Beech Knoll Drive. L.A. Dept. of Building and Safety personnel were on scene working with L.A. Fire Dept. Search and Rescue Task Force to assess the damage.
