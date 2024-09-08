Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed, driver injured in crash in Long Beach

By Iris Salem

KCAL News

Authorities in Long Beach were investigating a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. 

Officers responded to Long Beach Boulevard and 45th Street around 9:40 p.m. Saturday following a report of a crash. 

When they arrived, they located the motorcyclist. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. His identity has not been released. 

While investigating, authorities learned that Honda CR-V was struck by the motorcyclist on the right passenger side. The driver of the Honda CR-V was also transported to the hospital for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. 

"Speed is being investigated as a factor on the behalf of the motorcyclist. Distracted driving and driving under the influence are not believed to be a factor in this investigation," Long Beach police said in a news release. 

Anyone with more information about the crash was asked to call Detective Efrain Pineda at (562) 570-7355. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

