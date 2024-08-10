Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Northridge

A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northridge late Friday.

It happened at around 10:10 p.m. near Tampa Avenue and Plummer Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators were told that the victim was heading eastbound on Tampa Avenue when he was hit by a car driving south on Plummer Street.

The driver, only described by witnesses as a man, continued to flee in the same direction without stopping.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim, at this point only identified as a 32-year-old man, dead at the scene.

LAPD's West Traffic Division is handling the investigation and anyone who may know more was urged to contact them.