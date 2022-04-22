Watch CBS News

Police seek public's help catching suspect who shot 4 ducks to death

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Costa Mesa police Thursday were investigating the fatal shooting of four ducks in TeWinkle Park.

Police were called Monday about the shooting of a mallard, a Pekin duck and two Muscovy ducks known as Mr. Chipper and Grace, according to Debbie McGuire of the Wetlands and Wildlife Center, which is helping police with the investigation by X-raying the birds and extracting the ammunition.

A frequent visitor to the park said she last saw the ducks about 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, McGuire said.

Police asked for anyone with information to call investigators at 714- 754-5637.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 6:21 PM

