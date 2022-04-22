Police seek public's help catching suspect who shot 4 ducks to death
Costa Mesa police Thursday were investigating the fatal shooting of four ducks in TeWinkle Park.
Police were called Monday about the shooting of a mallard, a Pekin duck and two Muscovy ducks known as Mr. Chipper and Grace, according to Debbie McGuire of the Wetlands and Wildlife Center, which is helping police with the investigation by X-raying the birds and extracting the ammunition.
A frequent visitor to the park said she last saw the ducks about 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, McGuire said.
Police asked for anyone with information to call investigators at 714- 754-5637.
