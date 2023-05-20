More asylum seekers arrive in New York City after opening of official arrival center in Manhattan

More asylum seekers arrive after NYC opens official arrival center More asylum seekers arrive after NYC opens official arrival center 02:30

NEW YORK -- More asylum seekers arrived in New York City on Saturday, a day after the city opened its first official arrival center at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.

Even with the hotel in Midtown, officials worry the city will quickly run out of space and say the Biden administration needs to step up.

For now, the Roosevelt will provide legal, medical and other services in addition to shelter.

Rosalba Escalona and her husband were among the first to arrive on Friday. They came here from Venezuela.

"It was horrible. We had to escape from the crisis and the threats. I don't want to recall any of it," Escalona said in Spanish.

Families got a warm welcome from advocates and a local pizzeria provided free food.

"I guess at one point everyone was an immigrant, and I think this is very emotional and it's a really nice thing that is done," said Dino Redzic, who co-owns Uncle Paul's Pizza.

A group called Project Rousseau is providing free legal assistance with asylum applications.

"This is not everybody we've screened. These are just those who we've screened who had those credible and compelling claims," said Andrew Heinrich, with Project Rousseau. "We hear stories of loss of family members. We hear stories of stories of torture. We hear lots of stories of death threats and families fleeing for their lives."

The magnitude of the problem is evident in the latest numbers. Over 67,000 asylum seekers have arrived here, with thousands more expected. As of Wednesday, 42,400 were being sheltered, including 9,000 who are attending public schools in the city.

"We don't know if this is something we can sustain for much longer," said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, during an appearance on CBS2's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Castro blamed inaction by the Biden administration for exacerbating the city's problems. It has not only failed to come up with the funds, he said, but also refuses to approve work permits for the migrants.

"In many ways we have bailed out the federal government. They would have more of a crisis on their hands. They would have children, families sleeping on the streets if it was not for New York City stepping up," said Castro.

Castro said city officials have looked at over 500 locations, including Rikers Island, for housing asylum seekers, as more arrive.

The city has received intense pushback as it tried to send asylum seekers to public school gyms and nearby suburban counties.

