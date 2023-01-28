Monterey Park Catholic church holds memorial Mass for shooting victims

Saint Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Monterey Park held a special Mass Friday evening honoring the 11 victims who died and the survivors of the shooting this past weekend.

"We remember to pray for those killed. May they rest in peace," said Fr. Joseph Magdaong. "And those injured, we pray that god will heal them physically, emotionally, spiritually."

The Mass was held to unite the faith community and to pray for those impacted by the tragic event.

During the service, a special message from Pope Francis expressed his sadness about the shooting.

"His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to be informed of the shooting that took place in Monterey Park. Assuring those affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness, His Holiness joins the entire community in commending the souls of those who died to almighty God's loving mercy and he implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation upon the injured and bereaved as a pledge of strength and peace in the Lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing."

Pope Francis sent the message to Archbishop José H. Gomez on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Community members said that while the pain and grief are still heavy, it's important to come together to try and find healing.

"There's so many people worldwide that have heard of our story," said Monterey Park native Adriana Douglass. "I just want everybody to pray for us so that we heal and that we can move forward."

It was nearly a week ago when the 72-year-old gunman shot 20 people.

"In times like these when we don't have any of the answers right now, it helps to bring a sense of calm and a sense of strength in an otherwise very troubling times," said parishioner Ryan Senneff.

After opening fire in Star Dance Studio, the gunman drove to the nearby Lai Lai Ballroom to continue his shooting spree. Luckily, 26-year-old Brandon Tsay wrestled the gun away from the 72-year-old.

In the week since the shooting, Lai Lai has reopened. Michael Nguyen was among the first patrons who went for a dance lesson Friday.

While it was tough to think about dancing, he believed it was important for him to support the victims, their families and the community.

"We need each other more than ever and I hope that people don't stay home forever and be isolated," said Nguyen. "I want them to come back so what they love, be with the people who share this passion."