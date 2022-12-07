Montebello intersection closed by overturned big-rig
A traffic collision at the corner of Vail Ave. and Washington Blvd. in Montebello has closed the intersection for at least two hours, the Montebello Police Dept. announced at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
A semi-truck was overturned at the scene. At least one other vehicle was involved.
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed a stolen vehicle was being pursued in the Commerce/Montebello area.
The suspect vehicle collided with the semi-truck at the scene at about 3:15 a.m.
One person was hospitalized. The suspect was in custody.
