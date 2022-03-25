Montclair 7-Eleven clerk pistol-whipped during brazen robbery

March 24, 2022. (Keynews.TV)

A clerk at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Montclair was pistol-whipped during a robbery late Thursday night.

The robbery occurred at about 11:15 p.m. at a store in the 4500 block of Holt Boulevard.

In security video obtained by CBSLA, a male suspect brandishes a handgun and points it at the clerk's head as they both stand behind the counter. There's also customer waiting for help as well.

The clerk appears to struggle to open the register, which prompts the suspect to strike him on the head. The clerk then tumbles to the ground as the suspect runs away.

According to Montclair police, the clerk sustained two small lacerations to the front of his head and declined to be taken to a hospital.

The suspect, who appeared to be alone, stole an unknown amount of cash. He was wearing a hat, a black mask covering his face, a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants and gloves.