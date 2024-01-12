MLK Day events in LA and what's open and closed

This weekend is the time to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as Monday, Jan. 15 is the official day of observance.

In 1994, Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a national day dedicated to volunteer service in honor of Dr. King's legacy.

There are many opportunities to gather throughout the Los Angeles area to celebrate, remember, reflect and volunteer.

Saturday, Jan. 13

South Los Angeles | Community Day Wellness Fair

Bishop Edward Turner and the members of Power of Love Fellowship hosts the 38th annual event with an 8 a.m. prayer breakfast and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. community fair. The wellness fair includes a food and clothing giveaway, job information, financial resources, youth empowerment and entertainment. 1430 W. Manchester Ave, South Los Angeles

Long Beach MLK Parade

The 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Celebration begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, kicking off at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street. An adjacent celebration takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. There will be performances, a health and wellness area, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors, and information booths.

Monday, Jan. 15

South Los Angeles | Kingdom Day Parade and Freedom Festival

The 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Arlington Ave. and King Blvd., and travels west to Crenshaw Blvd., and then south to Vernon Ave. The theme is "Can't Stop, Won't Stop, Going to the Promised Land."

Following the parade, Los Angeles Council President Pro Tem Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilman Curren Price and Councilwoman Heather Hutt will co-sponsor the Freedom Festival in Leimert Park Village at 11 a.m. in Leimert Park at 43rd Place and Degnan Blvd. The free festival will feature food and music, inspirational speeches on non-violence and social justice, arts and crafts for children, and a job fair.

Los Angeles Coliseum | MLK Volunteer Festival 2024

L.A. Works honors Dr. King's legacy with the MLK 2024 Volunteer Festival, from noon to 4pm. This event is for thousands of volunteers and will feature hands-on activities for participants to address needs within homelessness, education equity, food insecurity, and economic opportunity.

Los Angeles | Skirball Cultural Center

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in honor of the legacy of Dr. King, the Skirball is offering free admission to This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement, which includes general admission and access to the rest of the museum. The exhibition showcases rarely-seen photos of Dr. King alongside more than 150 photographs taken by Movement insiders who chronicled the fight for civil rights.

Palmdale | City of Palmdale's Season of Service 2024

There are two volunteer activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: "Desert Clean-up," 8:30 a.m.- noon (minimum age, 10; participants age 10-15 must be accompanied by an adult; location to be given upon sign-up), and also, "Assemble Organic Waste Containers," 9 a.m.-noon (participants 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult; 38256 Sierra Highway). Details, what to wear suggestions and to sign-up to volunteer: click here

What's closed

schools

government offices

superior courts

libraries

banks and financial institutions

postal service

New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq



What's open

transit

national parks | free entrance Monday, Jan. 15 in honor of MLK Day