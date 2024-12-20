Military helicopter makes emergency landing at Camp Pendleton

Police warned drivers about possible traffic delays along the I-5 Freeway Friday afternoon after a military helicopter "made an emergency landing" at Camp Pendleton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. after the aircraft's engine caught on fire midflight, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The CH-53E Super Stallion, a heavy-lift cargo helicopter, landed at the US Marine Corps base near the Aliso Creek Rest Area along the northbound side of the I-5 Freeway.

The helicopter caught on fire after the emergency landing. California Highway Patrol

First responders extinguished the fire. The four crewmembers onboard the Super Stallion did not sustain injuries, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.