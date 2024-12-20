Military helicopter makes emergency landing at Camp Pendleton
Police warned drivers about possible traffic delays along the I-5 Freeway Friday afternoon after a military helicopter "made an emergency landing" at Camp Pendleton, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. after the aircraft's engine caught on fire midflight, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The CH-53E Super Stallion, a heavy-lift cargo helicopter, landed at the US Marine Corps base near the Aliso Creek Rest Area along the northbound side of the I-5 Freeway.
First responders extinguished the fire. The four crewmembers onboard the Super Stallion did not sustain injuries, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.