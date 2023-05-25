Metro bus stabbing: Driver still in critical condition, 17-year-old arrested

The suspect accused of stabbing a Metro bus driver near Woodland Hills has been arrested.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The Metro said that the suspect boarded the bus before getting into an argument with the driver. The suspect stabbed him multiple times.

Police Chief Michel Moore said officers located and arrested the 17-year-old suspect earlier today.

According to Metro's most recent data, arrests on buses went up nearly 19% in March compared to the same time a year earlier. Violent crime arrests stayed the same. However, arrests for other times like drug offenses and battery against drivers were up more than 33%.

In February, seven Metro operators were assaulted and this increased by more than three-fold in March.

Despite the recent attacks, the Bus Riders Union said civilian personnel who specialize in de-escalation needs to be added rather than more policing.

"The police who are supposed to 'protect and serve' don't do anything," said member Channing Martinez. "And when we do call them they don't solve the problem."

The bus driver is still in critical condition. Doctors said that he was able to open his eyes Thursday morning, which they consider a good sign.