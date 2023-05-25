Bus driver in critical condition after being stabbed on Metro ride near Woodland Hills

A Los Angeles Metro bus driver was stabbed during a ride near Woodland Hills Wednesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened at about 5:15 p.m. near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The Metro said that the suspect boarded the bus before getting into an argument with the driver. The suspect stabbed him multiple times.

"Metro is shocked and saddened to hear about this heinous act of violence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones. We will work closely with the LAPD to investigate this incident, identify and prosecute the suspect." the agency tweeted.

Metro is shocked and saddened to hear about this heinous act of violence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones. We will work closely with the LAPD to investigate this incident, identify and prosecute the suspect. 2/3 — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) May 25, 2023

Metro said the driver is in critical condition.

"This heinous act of violence is horrific and the harm done to one of our Metro drivers is tragic," said Mayor Karen Bass. "I join the entire City family in praying for him tonight, and my heart also goes out to his family."

Police have not located the suspect but described him as a white man, standing about six feet tall and around 21 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Police believe this is the man that stabbed the driver. LAPD

Investigators said he may still be armed with the knife. They believe he ran east on Owensmouth Avenue.

"Safety on Metro is a top priority, and I will redouble my efforts as Mayor and as a Metro Board member to keep transit riders and workers safe," said Bass.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is urged to call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.