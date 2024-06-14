Metro bus driver pepper-sprayed by two women in Downtown LA

A Metro bus driver is recovering after he was pepper-sprayed by two women in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Officers say that the incident happened on 8th Street and Spring Street at around 2 p.m. according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The circumstances leading up to the alleged attack remain unclear.

Police say that the two women had already left the scene by the time that they arrived.

The bus driver was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

No further information was provided.

"Metro is dismayed that a pedestrian pepper sprayed one our bus operators this afternoon in Downtown LA near Spring/8th. The lack of respect and concern for the safety of the bus operator and riders is appalling and unacceptable," said a statement from a Metro spokesperson. "The bus operator was transported for medical observation."