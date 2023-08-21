Memorial Services for Fallen Firefighters Begin Today

The first of three memorial services is scheduled today for the three men who died in a helicopter collision while battling a

brush fire in Cabazon.

Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 46, Fire Captain Tim Rodiguez, 44, and contract Cal Fire pilot Tony Sousa, 55, were killed when two Cal Fire helicopters collided in midair while working on the Broadway Fire on Aug. 6.

The ceremonies are planned for the following dates, according to Cal Fire officials:

Rodriguez's memorial service will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. the Ontario Convention Center at 2000 E. Convention Center in Ontario

Bischof's memorial service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center in Ontario

Sousa's memorial service will be Friday at 6 p.m. at a private lakeside ceremony in Gerber in Tehama County, California

Celebrations of life of Rodriguez and Bischof will be live-streamed at youtube.com/riversidecountyfire/live while the Sousa's will remain private, according to fire officials.

"The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department mourns the tragic loss of three esteemed firefighters, who valiantly served our communities," the department said in a statement Sunday. Sousa lived in Red Bluff, California, and worked as a pilot for Air Shasta in Redding.

The collision involved a Sikorsky S-64E helicopter and a Bell 407 helicopter, causing the deaths of all three members inside the Bell helicopter.

It is with great sadness that #CALFIRE shares the tragic loss of our employees who perished in a midair collision yesterday evening while fighting the Broadway fire in Riverside County. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Fire Captain… pic.twitter.com/nJfof734Kz — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2023

The crash happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Aug. 6 near Pipeline Road and Apache Trail, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and Riverside County sheriff's officials.

"While engaged in the firefight, two helicopters collided. The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and, tragically, all three members perished," Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a media briefing after the deaths.

"Our hearts are broken at the loss of our colleagues, mentors, and friends. Josh and Tim were exceptional firefighters and people. We grieve with their families and loved ones, and our prayers are with them," Cal Fire Riverside Chief Bill Weiser said in a statement.

The NTSB, the Federal Aviation Administration and personnel from the helicopter manufacturers, Bell and Sikorsky, are all investigating the accident.

Federal investigators are encouraging anyone who might have information to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.