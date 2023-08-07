Watch CBS News

Mid-air helicopter crash: aircraft details

KCAL News Assignment Manager Mark Liu examines the two types of helicopters that collided over a brush fire in Cabazon Sunday night, killing three occupants of a Bell 407. Two others in a Sikorsky Skycrane were uninjured.
