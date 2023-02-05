McDonald's locations throughout LA donate proceeds to Monterey Park community after mass shooting
Following the deadly Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park, 18 local McDonald's restaurants in Los Angeles came together to support the local community.
Participating McDonald's restaurants in San Gabriel Valley donated a percentage of sales made on Saturday to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims' Fund, Chinatown Service Center, and Pacific Clinics-Asian Pacific Family Services to help provide critical resources and mental health services for survivors and residents.
"Every restaurant that is participating is donating ten percent of their sales for the day," said Roxana Santos, a McDonald's employee. "We want to make sure that we're serving the community."
The locations that participated in the fundraising are:
14008 Ramona Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
17951 Colima Rd, City of Industry, CA 91748
205 South Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
21095 Golden Springs Rd, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
269 S Atlantic Blvd, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
3868 E 3rd St, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
5545 E Whittier Blvd, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
4851 Santa Anita Rd, El Monte, CA 91731
9960 E Valley Blvd, El Monte, CA 91731
11612 E Valley Blvd, El Monte, CA 91732
1830 North Hacienda Blvd, La Puente, CA 91744
1617 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063
30 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA 91767
2145 Murchison Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
528 Grand Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789
461 S Vincent Ave, West Covina, CA 91790
2501 South Azusa, West Covina, CA 91791
2623 E Valley Blvd, West Covina, CA 91792
