McDonald's locations throughout LA donate proceeds to Monterey Park community after mass shooting

Following the deadly Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park, 18 local McDonald's restaurants in Los Angeles came together to support the local community.

Participating McDonald's restaurants in San Gabriel Valley donated a percentage of sales made on Saturday to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims' Fund, Chinatown Service Center, and Pacific Clinics-Asian Pacific Family Services to help provide critical resources and mental health services for survivors and residents.

"Every restaurant that is participating is donating ten percent of their sales for the day," said Roxana Santos, a McDonald's employee. "We want to make sure that we're serving the community."

