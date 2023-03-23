Mayor Bass shares the milestones of her 100th day in office.

Housing the homeless, releasing public land for housing, and obtaining key federal and state funding for housing and services are some of the successes Mayor Karen Bass talked about Wednesday on her 100th day in office.

"My top priority from day one to day 100 of my administration has been confronting the homelessness crisis with the urgency it requires, and that won't stop," said Bass "Together, we will work to make Los Angeles safer and more livable in every neighborhood."

Within the first 100 days of her administration, it's reported that about 3,873 people have been housed. The mayor declared a state of emergency on homelessness the day after she was sworn into office on Dec. 11 by Vice President Kamala Harris. The mayor then implemented Inside Safe, a city-wide program to bring people inside from tents and encampments.

Bass has also issued executive directives to accelerate building of housing and unlock public land for housing. According to her office, the city reported 360 qualifying projects under review to be expedited, totaling 8,238 affordable housing units. The office is also analyzing more than 3,300 parcels of city-owned land to determine what can be used to develop permanent affordable housing or interim shelters.

Her administration also secured $60 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide housing and supportive services through the city, and an additional $196.2 million from the state for other housing services in the city and across Los Angeles County.

The mayor remains in support of increasing police officer staffing, and offering mental health response training for officers. The Office of Community Safety was also established, which will support non-punitive strategies intended to reduce crime, including civilian first responders,violence interruption, re-entry services and youth diversion programs.

The gang reduction and youth development program, which the Office of Community Safety oversees, has responded to 153 incidents to reduce community violence and tension throughout the city.

The mayor emphasized her work in responding to crises, including the mass shooting in Monterey Park, through the crisis response team; her work to advance safety on LA Metro; and combating drug overdoses by training 350 staff members on how to administer Naloxone, better known as Narcan, to reverse the effects of opioids.

Bass has also issued a series of emergency declaration to respond to recent storms. These declarations enabled the city to coordinate responses and secure federal and state funds for significant impacts to the city's power system and infrastructure.