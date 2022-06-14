Rep. Maxine Waters, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau positive for COVID-19 after Summit of the Americas
Rep. Maxine Waters and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both tested positive again for COVID-19 after attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last week.
The Los Angeles congresswoman confirmed the positive test result with a statement she released Tuesday morning.
"Yesterday, after learning of a potential exposure at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, I was notified that I tested positive for COVID," she said. "I am currently isolating and have no symptoms."
The Summit of the Americas took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center last week, drawing leaders from most of the countries in the Western Hemisphere, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, several members of the Biden-Harris administration, and Trudeau, who has also tested positive for COVID since the summit, also for the second time this year.
It's unclear if vaccination was required in order to attend, but photographs from the event showed most attendees did not wear masks during several indoor events.
Waters says she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. Trudeau says he is also vaccinated, and both officials are isolating.
The Los Angeles congresswoman had just tested positive for COVID back in April. It's unclear where Waters may have been exposed to the virus at that time.
for more features.