Rep. Maxine Waters, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau positive for COVID-19 after Summit of the Americas

Rep. Maxine Waters and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both tested positive again for COVID-19 after attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last week.

The Los Angeles congresswoman confirmed the positive test result with a statement she released Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles, CA - June 10: U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, left, U.S. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, middle, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. House Congressional Delegation Bilateral Meeting at the IX Summit of the Americas at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, 2022. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Francine Orr

"Yesterday, after learning of a potential exposure at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, I was notified that I tested positive for COVID," she said. "I am currently isolating and have no symptoms."

The Summit of the Americas took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center last week, drawing leaders from most of the countries in the Western Hemisphere, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, several members of the Biden-Harris administration, and Trudeau, who has also tested positive for COVID since the summit, also for the second time this year.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

US President Joe Biden (R) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) during the IV Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2022. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

It's unclear if vaccination was required in order to attend, but photographs from the event showed most attendees did not wear masks during several indoor events.

Waters says she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. Trudeau says he is also vaccinated, and both officials are isolating.

The Los Angeles congresswoman had just tested positive for COVID back in April. It's unclear where Waters may have been exposed to the virus at that time.