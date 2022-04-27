Congresswoman Maxine Waters isolating after testing positive for COVID

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Waters released the following statement after receiving a positive result for COVID-19.

"Today, I have received a positive test result for COVID," she said. "I am currently isolating and have no symptoms. I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance."

Waters said she is grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. She also recommended everyone to get vaccinated if they have not been already.

The diagnosis comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris announced she had tested positive for COVID.