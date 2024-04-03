Massive heist nets lost estimated at tens of millions of dollars

Tens of millions of dollars have been stolen during a massive heist in the San Fernando Valley in what might be one of the biggest robberies in Los Angeles history, sources tell KCAL News.

It's unclear if it was a sole robber or a crew. However, sources said that the burglary happened at a business that stores and handles very large amounts of cash for businesses.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI have not released details.

"The LAPD and the FBI have a joint investigation into an alleged burglary that occurred on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024. No additional information related to the incident is being released," the agencies said in a joint statement.