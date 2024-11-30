Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire rips through South LA tire shop

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Massive fire rips through South LA tire shop
Massive fire rips through South LA tire shop 04:47

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a tire shop in South Los Angeles. 

The blaze was first reported at around 8:35 p.m. in the 7200 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It's unclear what sparked the fire, but with SkyCal overhead massive flames could be seen ripping through a building as firefighters worked to contain them. 

It took more than 40 firefighters to extinguish the fire, but billowing clouds of black smoke still surrounded the property about an hour later. 

Firefighters said that the structure was built in 1958. 

"There were no other structures damaged and no injuries reported," LAFD said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.