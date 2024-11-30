Massive fire rips through South LA tire shop

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a tire shop in South Los Angeles.

The blaze was first reported at around 8:35 p.m. in the 7200 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's unclear what sparked the fire, but with SkyCal overhead massive flames could be seen ripping through a building as firefighters worked to contain them.

It took more than 40 firefighters to extinguish the fire, but billowing clouds of black smoke still surrounded the property about an hour later.

Firefighters said that the structure was built in 1958.

"There were no other structures damaged and no injuries reported," LAFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.