Marina Del Rey man with autism, found and reunited with family

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

A Marina Del Rey family has been reunited with the 29-year-old son, who has autism, after frantically searching for him for over a week.

Jeremy Hansbrough had walked out of his Marina Del Rey home with no money nor an ID. His parents, Michelle and Cem Hansbrough were especially worried since their son was prone to seizures without his medication. 

Luckily, Jeremy was reunited with his parents a little over a week after he disappeared.

