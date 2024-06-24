Manufactured home falls off big rig on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

A manufactured home toppled off the big rig it was being hauled behind in Pasadena on Monday, colliding with another truck and trailer on the 210 Freeway.

It's not immediately clear what caused the home to fall off the trailer, but the incident created a massive traffic snarl on westbound lanes of the freeway near the N. Lake Avenue ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A photo of the manufactured home lying in the middle of the westbound 210 Freeway on Monday, June 24. Citizen App

Police say that there is one report of an injury, but it's unclear how severe it is.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the incident, where the trailer of a big rig could be seen suffering from considerable damage. Parts of the dropped home were splintered and debris was scattered across the roadway.

One lane of traffic was being allowed to pass through the area with guidance from CHP officers.

The closure was expected to last for several hours as crews awaited tow trucks and machinery that could remove the house from the freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.