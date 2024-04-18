Man wielding knife shot by police in downtown LA

A man armed with a knife was shot by police near Skid Row on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area, near Sixth Street and San Pedro Street, at around 2:50 p.m. after learning of a person who was allegedly armed with a three-and-a-half inch blade that was open and extended, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A sergeant attempted to intervene in the incident when the suspect, who they say was still holding the knife, charged at him, police said.

"Bystanders yelled to warn the sergeant," an LAPD statement said. "The sergeant turned to face the suspect who charged at him, still holding the knife, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition. SkyCal was overhead as he was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken away in an ambulance. He appeared to be conscious and cooperative with police.

Police said that they recovered the knife at the scene.

No others were injured during the incident.