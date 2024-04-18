Protest after canceled USC speech, death row inmates moved to Chino, Downtown LA police shooting A large protest at USC is underway after the university canceled its valedictorian's commencement speech. Also, there is growing outrage and debate in Chino after the transfer of more than a dozen death row inmates to the California Institute for Men in the city. Plus, an active scene in Downtown LA where a police shooting investigation is underway. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.