Man who broke into Mayor Bass' home sentenced to 2 years probation plus drug treatment

The man who broke into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home in April has been sentenced to two years probation along with court-ordered drug and mental health treatment and restitution.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony vandalism charge for the April 21 incident when he broke into the Mayor's Windsor Square residence.

Bass and her family were asleep at the time of the 6:40 a.m. break-in when Hunter smashed a glass door at the back entrance of the home to enter. No one was injured during the incident.

Along with the two-year probation sentence, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge ordered Hunter to spend at least three months in a drug treatment/mental health program and six to nine months in a halfway house and to pay more than $15,000 in restitution.

He was also ordered to stay away from Bass, her home and Los Angeles City Hall for three years.

The judge warned Hunter that three years of state prison will be hanging over his head if he fails to comply with any of the terms of his sentence, telling him that "any minor violation" would trigger the prison term that is currently suspended under the plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Hunter admitted a prior strike for a 2016 robbery conviction in Massachusetts.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said just after Hunter's arrest in April, that he caused between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage to the home after he shattered the glass, which cut him, causing blood stains to be left behind throughout the house.

Gascón also said that it is believed that Hunter was targeting the mayor because of his "actions" inside of the home. He did not go into further detail.

A public defender representing Hunter said earlier that the act was not intentional. "Mr. Hunter was under the influence of a controlled substance and was not aware of his whereabouts or what he was doing," said Carlos Bido, a deputy public defender.

Hunter was previously charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery for his part in an attack on a man in Massachusetts in 2015, according to court records. He was convicted to more than six years in prison.