Man who allegedly killed puppy during argument with ex-girlfriend arrested

A man who allegedly shot and killed a four-month-old puppy during an argument with his ex-girlfriend in early January has finally been arrested, according to police. 

David Sumlin is accused of shooting a dog during an argument. LAPD

They've been searching for 32-year-old David Sumlin for nearly two weeks after he brutally executed the dog during a heated exchange that happened on Jan. 2, when he allegedly held a pillow over the dog and fired twice, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that he told his ex-girlfriend, the dog's owner, "It's either you or the dog," before pulling the trigger. 

The puppy was rushed to a nearby animal shelter where it later died, police said. They recovered two spent 9mm caliber shell casings from the scene of the shooting, the victim's apartment. 

Sumlin was arrested at around 12:10 a.m. Monday morning and is being held on $50,000 bail. 

A criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court on Jan. 8 details Sumlin's allegedly extensive criminal history, which includes multiple felony convictions that would prohibit him from possessing both firearms and ammunition. 

