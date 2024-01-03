LAPD searching for man that brutally executed puppy during argument

Detectives need help searching for a man who brutally executed a 4-month-old puppy on Tuesday.

The suspect, 32-year-old David Sumlin, killed the dog during an argument with its owner at around 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 2. Amid the heated exchange, Sumlin held a pillow over the victim's dog and pointed a gun at it. The Los Angeles Police Department said Sumlin stated "it's either you or the dog."

He shot the dog twice. Officers arrived at the scene and took the puppy to a local animal shelter, where it died. Police released a photo of Sumlin.

David Sumlin is accused of shooting a dog during an argument. LAPD

He is about 6-foot-7 and weighs about 200 pounds. Police described him as a transient who's typically seen on 7th Street and Standford Avenue in downtown LA. Detectives have not found the gun used in the killing.

The department urges caution if anyone encounters him and instructed witnesses to call 911.

Anyone with information on Sumlin's whereabouts or regarding the case should contact Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center (213) 709-9017. If it is after business hours, LAPD urged everyone to call 1-877-527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous should call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or contact them through their website here.