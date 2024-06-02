Man suffers "significant" injuries in shark attack at San Diego beach

A 46-year-old man suffered injuries that were being described by officials as "significant" after a shark attack at a Southern California beach.

The shark incident occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday in Del Mar about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street, according to the city of Del Mar.

The incident prompted lifeguards to close beaches for swimming and surfing in Del Mar one mile in both directions from the incident from 6th Street to North Beach.

The victim was in a group of about a dozen swimmers when he was attacked. He suffered bites to the torso, left arm, and hand. His injuries, though significant, were not believed to be life-threatening.

Signs have been posted warning beachgoers that the beaches have been closed for swimming and surfing. The water closure will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.