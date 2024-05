An aggressive shark warning prompted the closing of all City of San Clemente beach ocean waters on Memorial Day.

The city sent out a notice around 10 a.m., saying that "confirmed aggressive shark behavior" was spotted in the area of T-Street Beach, just south of the San Clemente Pier.

The beaches are open, but the water remains off limits until 8 p.m., pending no further shark sightings, the city stated.

