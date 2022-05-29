Man shot to death Saturday in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a fatal shooting in Palmdale Saturday night, an incident that comes on the heels of another fatal shooting death investigation that occurred Friday night.

The shooting, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, was reported at around 7:23 p.m. on the 36000 block of Windtree Circle.

Fantom said that Saturday's victim was pronounced dead at the scene and that homicide detectives were conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Friday's shooting incident, occurred just after 11:45 p.m. in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, less than three miles from Saturday's fatal shooting.

Deputies in that case arrived to find a man in his 30's dead at the scene.