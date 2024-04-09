Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot to death near Exposition Park street vendor

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Man shot to death next to street vendor in Exposition Park
Man shot to death next to street vendor in Exposition Park 01:07

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the suspect who killed a man next to a street vendor at Exposition Park Tuesday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened at about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, near the southwest corner of the park. Investigators believe the suspect walked up to the victim and began firing before running away. 

The victim died on the road near a local street vendor. 

Officers could not locate the suspect nor a murder weapon when they arrived. The LAPD set up a perimeter in the area and closed off a few roads to start canvassing. 

Investigators did not release a motive or the suspect's description as of Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 5:50 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.