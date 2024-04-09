Man shot to death near Exposition Park street vendor

Man shot to death next to street vendor in Exposition Park

Man shot to death next to street vendor in Exposition Park

Man shot to death next to street vendor in Exposition Park

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the suspect who killed a man next to a street vendor at Exposition Park Tuesday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened at about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, near the southwest corner of the park. Investigators believe the suspect walked up to the victim and began firing before running away.

The victim died on the road near a local street vendor.

Officers could not locate the suspect nor a murder weapon when they arrived. The LAPD set up a perimeter in the area and closed off a few roads to start canvassing.

Investigators did not release a motive or the suspect's description as of Tuesday afternoon.