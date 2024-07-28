Man shot to death at Palmdale park

A man was shot to death at a park in Palmdale over the weekend.

The shooting happened at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday at a Stephen Sorensen Park in the 39500 block of 167th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators arrived to find the man dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

No information was provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.