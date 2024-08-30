Man shot at high-rise apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after a suspect shot him inside a high-rise apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Spring Street. Video appears to show blood outside of an elevator inside the complex. Officers said they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Officers described the shooter as a 20-year-old man wearing a dark navy blue shirt and a yellow bucket hat.

Police believe he had a getaway driver waiting for him. They got away in a black, newer-model Mercedes-Benz SUV, commonly called a "G-Wagon."

Investigators tracked a vehicle matching the description of the apparent getaway car to a Burbank home.