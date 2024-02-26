Man shot and killed inside of Fontana Home Depot

Fontana police shot and killed a man inside a Home Depot Monday night.

The incident started when several people called the Fontana Police Department to report a man trying to get hit by a car near the 16700 block of Santa Ana Avenue. The man ran inside the nearby Home Depot and grabbed an "edge weapon," according to investigators.

Officers quickly swarmed the warehouse, located the suspect and opened fire. He died at the scene.

No civilians or officers were hurt.