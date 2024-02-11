Security guard fatally shoots person allegedly trying to run people over in Home Depot parking lot

Security guard shoots man allegedly trying to run people over in Home Depot parking lot

Security guard shoots man allegedly trying to run people over in Home Depot parking lot

Security guard shoots man allegedly trying to run people over in Home Depot parking lot

A security guard fatally shot a driver who was allegedly trying to run people over in a Home Deport parking lot in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the hardware store located in the 1800 block of Slauson Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Investigators say that the guard opened fire on the man behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz after he tried to run him over.

They say that the security guard was detained following the shooting, but it was unclear if he was under arrest or simply detained for further questioning.

A second person was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries of unknown severity.

Their ages and identities of the shooting victim are not immediately known.