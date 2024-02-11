Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard fatally shoots person allegedly trying to run people over in Home Depot parking lot

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Security guard shoots man allegedly trying to run people over in Home Depot parking lot
Security guard shoots man allegedly trying to run people over in Home Depot parking lot 00:21

A security guard fatally shot a driver who was allegedly trying to run people over in a Home Deport parking lot in South Los Angeles on Sunday. 

The shooting happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the hardware store located in the 1800 block of Slauson Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

Investigators say that the guard opened fire on the man behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz after he tried to run him over. 

They say that the security guard was detained following the shooting, but it was unclear if he was under arrest or simply detained for further questioning. 

A second person was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries of unknown severity. 

Their ages and identities of the shooting victim are not immediately known. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 10:47 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.