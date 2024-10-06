Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in Westmont; homicide investigation underway

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting in unincorporated Los Angeles County that left one man dead on Sunday afternoon. 

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. in Westmont, just east of Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of 97th Street after learning of the shooting and arrived to find a man dead at the scene. 

The victim, who they found sitting inside of a white sedan parked in the driveway of a home in the area, has not yet been identified.

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or possible suspects involved in the incident. They did, however, say that witnesses reported hearing gunshots before a car was heard speeding away from the area. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

