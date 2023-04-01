Man run over while trying to stop catalytic converter theft in Lynwood

A man was injured Friday afternoon when he was run over by a pair of thieves attempting to steal a catalytic converter from under a vehicle in his neighborhood.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 10700 block of San Jose Avenue at around 5:30 p.m., after learning of a hit-and-run in the area. Deputies with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were also dispatched around the same time, learning that the victim was possibly targeted in a catalytic converter theft.

They learned that he attempted to interrupt the theft, causing the suspects to flee from the area, at which point the collision occurred.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his leg, after he was sideswiped by the suspects fleeing from the scene. He was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not require hospitalization.

Thus far, no arrests have been made.

Authorities note that catalytic converter thefts are still on the rise, and very hard to stop because they're considered "low profile crimes," meaning suspects can commit the crime and run in a very short time, especially since they're underneath the targeted vehicles.

It was the second notable theft to occur on Friday, with a similar instance in Redondo Beach, where alleged thefts are said to have fired shots at a victim.