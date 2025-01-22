Man posing as childcare worker arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girl

Police have arrested a man who allegedly convinced a 15-year-old girl that he worked for a childcare business before sexually assaulting her.

They have been investigating the matter since late-November, after they received reports of the alleged assault that happened when the suspect approached the victim at a bus stop, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Derrick Dwayne Thompson, drove his black Chevrolet Suburban — which had a sign on the door depicting a childcare business — up to the teenage victim while she was waiting for a bus on Nov. 30.

"Believing the suspect worked for child services, the victim entered the vehicle," LAPD's statement said. "The suspect drove to a parking lot, told the victim to get into the back seat, then removed the child care business sign from the vehicle door."

Police say that Thompson got into the backseat of the car with the girl and sexually assaulted her.

Derrick Dwayne Thompson (left) and the sign he used to pose as a childcare worker before allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in November. Los Angeles Police Department

He was arrested last Wednesday and booked on suspicion of forcible rape, sodomy by use of force on a victim 14 or older and sexual penetration by use of force on a minor over 14 years old, police said.

He remains behind bars without bail.

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators released a photo of Thompson and the childcare business sign he used as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD at (424) 259-7097.