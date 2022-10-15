Watch CBS News
Man leads police on horse pursuit in Whittier

By William Hernandez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Whittier Police Department arrested an intoxicated horse rider in Whittier on Friday.

The suspect refused to yield to police after officers attempted to stop the horse back rider, who was riding through traffic during afternoon rush hour. 

Whittier PD announced on its Instagram account that it suspected that the suspect was intoxicated. 

It's unclear exactly where the suspect was riding its horse through and if it faces any charges.

The horse is safe and in police custody, according to Whittier PD. 

First published on October 15, 2022 / 2:28 PM

